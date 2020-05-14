Invista organized a Healthcare Heroes Parade to visit different hospitals Thursday and to praise health care workers for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Victoria and Victoria County fire departments, the Victoria Police Department and first responders led the parade starting at the Victoria Fine Arts Center. The community has come together over the past two months to help health care workers, said Jennifer McDaniel, director of marketing at Citizens. The hospital has received thousands of homemade masks for their workers and several area businesses have donated food. “We’re a team throughout the pandemic,” McDaniel said. “We’re trying to get back to normal as much as we can and protect the community.”

I am a photojournalist with a passion for local journalism and also love to meet new people.

