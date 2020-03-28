Bill Buckert, 62, of Victoria, who entered Citizens Medical Center on March 3 with a staphylococcus aureus infection, has the unique perspective of being in the hospital throughout the COVID-19 crisis.
While the medical professionals take more precautions such as temperature checking on his skilled nursing floor, he said, their general attitude is calmer than those about which he hears and reads.
“The medical staff I see are less concerned about the virus than the general public seems to be,” Buckert said. “They know it can be an issue, they know the whole medical system can be stressed in the near future, but they are taking it in stride and doing their jobs very well.”
They seem to understand that if people do not interact with others, they have a good chance of not getting the virus, he continued. In a conversation with one of the registered nurses, Buckert expressed that he thought all people should act as if they have the virus.
“Think of yourself as being infected, and don’t share it,” Buckert said.
Visitors were unregulated when Buckert arrived in early March. Eventually, the hospital began allowing only one visitor per day and, finally, they stopped allowing any, he said.
Citizens Medical Center began limiting visitors a few weeks ago to protect patients and staff and to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, said Jennifer McDaniel, hospital spokeswoman in an email. As of Thursday, there were 114 patients at Citizens Medical Center.
“We have narrowed down our entrances to our main entrance and ER and are screening anyone who enters for symptoms of COVID-19, including temperature testing and asking questions regarding travel and exposure,” she said. “Our employees are self-monitoring their symptoms, and we are not routinely checking employee temperatures at this time.”
The hospital stopped allowing visitors entirely Wednesday with a few exceptions: a parent or guardian of a pediatric patient, caregiver of a patient with dementia or special assistance needs, visitor of a patient who is critically ill at end of life, visitor of a patient who has an emergency procedure or surgery, and one supporter of an expectant or new mother. While some exceptions are allowed, they are still discouraged. Those visitors and the patients they visit will be actively and continuously screened, McDaniel said.
The hospital staff continues to meet multiple times daily to prepare the hospital and staff for any COVID-19 patients needing care, she continued.
“We have the capability to provide critical care and continuous monitoring throughout our hospital,” McDaniel said. “In an effort to preserve personal protection equipment to care for those patients, we have postponed non-urgent surgery and procedures.”
Buckert’s only interaction is with his nurses and nurse aides and an occasional doctor, he said. He keeps busy by reading and engaging friends and family by phone and Facebook. He also watches television, of which he is not a big fan, to pass the time. Friends have brought him both food and books to read.
However, going forward, the hospital is discouraging the routine deliveries of food, flowers and comfort items, McDaniel said. Staff will continue to deliver necessary personal healthcare items to patients.
“The most important thing our community can do at this time is to listen to the recommendations coming from our local, state, and national officials. Stay at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of this virus, practice social distancing and wash your hands,” McDaniel said.
Buckert said he feels “remote” in his hospital room. He never experienced coronavirus-induced panic buying.
“I’ve seen pictures of the empty aisles with no water and toilet paper, but I haven’t experienced it firsthand,” he said. “I wish people would show some common sense instead of the ‘me-me’ attitude in parts of society.”
Buckert will complete an eight-week course of care and could be released from the hospital May 4.
