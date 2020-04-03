A physician at a Victoria doctor's office tested positive for COVID-19, one of five new cases identified in the county Friday, authorities said.
The physician works at American Regional Health Center, 102 Springwood Drive. She was tested for the new disease after having contact with a COVID-19 positive patient, according to a news release from the Victoria County Public Health Department. She has not shown any symptoms of the disease, which include, fever, cough and shortness of breath.
The doctor's office and local health officials said "all patients that have come in contact with the physician remain at low risk for acquiring the virus," according to the release.
American Regional Health Center is working to notify all patients that the physician was in contact with during the last two weeks.
There are 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Victoria County as of 3 p.m. Friday. Six of those patients have recovered, officials said.
