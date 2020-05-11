Face masks are here to stay for awhile. We have seen people wearing some pretty creative masks.
For our next reader photo contest, we want to see your fashionable or just fun masks – these can be masks you have made or ones you have purchased and glammed up.
To be entered to possibly win a $25 gift certificate from Gifts by Charlene, submit your photos to VictoriaAdocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. May 29. Be sure to tell us a little about the mask, as well.
