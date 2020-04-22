Dwight Neitch of Cuero is out of a job. It’s been one month and counting.
Now that oil prices have plummeted farther than ever before, he fears how high that count might climb.
As an independent contractor specializing in well-site supervision, Neitch feels directly the hard fact of supply and demand: There’s no work when the wells aren’t pumping.
The price per barrel of oil has been dropping for months, Neitch noted. Monday’s jaw-dropping negative oil prices reflected the over saturated market caused by the decimated demand for gasoline as the pandemic brought most travel to a halt.
In the Crossroads, gas and oil production in the Eagle Ford Shale plays an integral role in the economy. Oil-field workers warn that layoffs will be just the start of a domino effect knocking down other businesses, too.
“Every company in Victoria knows a certain percentage of their revenue comes from oil-field money,” said Justin Morgan, a district manager for Houston-based oil-field services company Revo Testing Technologies, LLC.
For now, Morgan, of Victoria, still has a job. After he got laid off from a previous position Feb. 20, he was hired at his current company, but he experts its expiration date to come in about 30 days, when the company likely will run out of money.
After that, Morgan said, he’s unsure what he’ll do. Like many working in the oil fields, he said, it’s the only thing he knows.
“I’ve been in the oil field for 20 years,” he said. “I’m married with three girls. I can’t afford to start over.”
Morgan said that if he got laid off, he might be able to last without a paycheck for about three months.
During the last downturn, in 2015, Morgan said he spent six months hot-shotting, or transporting oil-field equipment.
Neitch said he doesn’t expect to have work until September.
“I think most people don’t understand how long it’s going to be,” Neitch said. “Unless you’ve been independent or run a business, most people don’t have a clue about the amount of overhead. You have monthly expenses you have to meet. If you have no income, it’s hard to meet them.”
He expects the interim period without work will kill many of the smaller oil-field companies that operate in the region. He said those companies have a harder time operating at low per barrel prices because their costs per well are higher.
Scott Sheffield, chief executive of Pioneer Natural Resources, told the Texas Railroad Commission at a hearing last week that if the oil price stayed around $20 a barrel for a while, 80% of the hundreds of independent oil companies in the state would be forced into bankruptcy and 250,000 workers would lose their jobs.
At $30 a barrel, many companies would be “crippled,” Sheffield said. “But at least the industry will survive.”
Kevin Miller, who worked as an oil-field consultant in Eagle Ford Shale for about 15 years, said drilling is more expensive in the region because of the geographic formation. Because of this, he said, the region will be even slower to adjust to business in the new environment.
To help regulate the market, the Texas Railroad Commission may consider state-mandated reduction of oil-field production after May 5. On Tuesday, it voted to create a task force to research how to implement cuts, a step the agency hasn’t taken since the 1970s.
Neitch said he doesn’t like the idea of state-mandated cuts because he cherishes a free market, but he thinks they may be necessary.
Chris Thompson, of Victoria, who has been an oil-field consultant for decades, said the problem with statewide cuts, besides legal questions the railroad commission is considering, is that they would be impossible to mandate.
“It’s too complicated,” he said. “There’s no way you could monitor it by the well. It’s impossible.”
