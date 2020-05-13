Crossroads school districts continue to announce graduation plans with state guidelines in mind.
Elena Alvarado, who is the mother of a Cuero High School senior, said she is excited to celebrate her son and his many accomplishments during an in-person ceremony.
“He’s so accomplished, and his father and I are just excited and looking forward to seeing him walk the stage to get his diploma,” she said. “We’ve waited for this day for so long.”
Cuero school district announced its May 22 commencement ceremony is canceled in light of the Texas Education Agency’s graduation regulations, which were released last week.
Rural county schools with low COVID-19 counts can schedule in-person outdoor graduations from May 15-28, and all counties can host graduation ceremonies after May 29. Indoor ceremonies are not allowed during the pandemic, according to TEA regulations.
Cuero seniors will walk the stage 7:30 p.m June 5 at Gobbler Stadium with social distancing protocols in place with limited guests, according to a district news release. Rules for the ceremony will be announced at a later date.
If graduation plans are canceled, the district will have a drive-up ceremony.
“We are 100% in agreement with the necessary social distancing,” Alvarado said. “We just can’t wait to be a part of his special day.”
St. Joseph High School, Nordheim, Austwell-Tivoli and Bay City districts had not publicly announced plans for graduation as of Wednesday.
Refugio ISD
Refugio High School seniors will walk the stage during an outdoor ceremony at 7 p.m. May 29 at Bobcat Stadium.
More details will be available at a later date, according to a district release.
El Campo ISD
El Campo school officials postponed its graduation ceremony to July 23 at Ricebird Stadium.
More details about the ceremony will be released later.
Palacios ISD
Palacios students will receive their diplomas at 8 p.m. June 5 at Shark Stadium.
Each graduate will receive five tickets for their family, according to a district news release. Those who don’t need all five tickets can return the unused portion to officials to be distributed to students with larger families.
The ceremony will be live streamed for people who cannot attend the ceremony.
Ceremony guidelines will be released later this week.
Van Vleck ISD
Van Vleck seniors will have an in-person ceremony at 7:30 p.m. June 18 at Burl McKinney Stadium.
An alternative plan will be announced if the ceremony cannot continue as planned, according to a district release.
St. Joseph High School, Bay City, Woodsboro, Norheim, Moulton, Ezzell and Ganado school districts have not publicly announced graduation plans at this time.
Victory Christian Academy
The private school will have a small reception for its one senior at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Calhoun ISD
Calhoun High School students will walk the stage at Sandcrab Stadium 8 p.m. May 29.
Each graduate will receive two tickets for guests, according to a district employee.
"I understand the reason," senior Parry Mathes said. "I’m just blessed and happy my school is allowing me to have a graduation."
Parry, 17, said she is sad all of her family can't attend, but she is grateful her parents will see her walk the stage.
Every person in the stadium will wear a mask, which graduates are allowed to decorate. Each graduate will receive three donated masks for themselves and their two guests.
Hope High School students' commencement ceremony will be 8 p.m. May 30 at the stadium. June 2 is the alternate date, if its rains, according to a campus release.
More details about guest tickets and procedures will be announced later, according to the release.
Moulton ISD
Moulton High School officials have not released a date for the ceremony, but it will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend.
Graduates will receive tickets for guests to attend, and temperatures will be taken at the gate, according to a district news release.
Yorktown ISD
Yorktown High School announced its graduation ceremony will be 7:30 p.m. June 19.
More details on guest numbers to come later along with how the ceremony will proceed, according to a district release.
Woodsboro ISD
Woodsboro High School students will walk the stage during an in-person ceremony at 7:30 p.m. May 22.
Each student will have five tickets for guests, according to a district release. The ceremony will be livestreamed for those who can't attend the ceremony, and seats will be assigned. Everyone who enters the stadium will have their temperatures screened.
Ganado ISD
Ganado High School will host a ceremony at 7 p.m. May 22 at Indian Stadium, according to the district's calendar.
The district has not posted updates regarding the ceremony.
Shiner St. Paul
Shiner Catholic School will have a ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday at the football field on campus. Each student will be allowed a maximum of nine guests, with three family units, which are not to exceed five people in a family unit, according to a school release.
The annual graduation party is being scheduled for a later date this summer.
