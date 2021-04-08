Memorial Medical Center will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Bauer Community Center in Port Lavaca on Wednesday.
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed at the clinic. That vaccine requires two injections, spaced about four weeks apart.
The clinic is open to anyone aged 18 and older.
You can make an appointment by visiting bit.ly/portlavax. You can also call 361-552-0397 and leave a message.
COVID-19 vaccines are free to the public.
