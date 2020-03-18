The City of Port Lavaca issued a disaster declaration on Tuesday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding itself to a growing list of cities and counties that have taken such measures since Gov. Gregg Abbott's state disaster declaration was issued last Friday.
"There have been confirmed cases of COVID-19 identified as "community spread" in surrounding counties which signals that the transmission of the virus may no longer be limited to travel-related outbreaks," reads the declaration signed by Mayor Jack Whitlow.
Gatherings of more than 50 people must be canceled until further notice, as mandated by the declaration, which also gives the city the authority to take any actions necessary to promote health and suppress the virus.
Those cations can include the quarantine of people and occupied structures, establishing quarantine stations, and examining and regulating hospitals, the declaration reads.
The declaration is in place for no more than seven days unless continued or renewed by Port Lavaca's city council. Anyone who knowingly or intentionally violates commits an offense punishable by a fine up to $1,000 or jail confinement not to exceed 180 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.