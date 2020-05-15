The Port of Corpus Christi has partnered with LiftFund to provide $180,000 in loans to small businesses in Nueces and San Patricio counties struggling from the impacts of COVID-19.
The port allocated a $200,000 grant to LiftFund, a nonprofit, for the partnership, according to a news release from the Port of Corpus Christi.
LiftFund will use $180,000 of the grant as a loan fund to make COVID-19 recovery loans, according to the release. The remaining $20,000 will be used to bring the interest down to 0%. As the loans are repaid, the loan funds will be subsequently re-lent to area businesses on a revolving basis through a Dream Makers Fund.
Victoria City Council also considered partnering with LiftFund to provide nearly $700,000 in loans to small businesses within the city, but ultimately voted against doing so.
At a special meeting May 12, the council approved a similar agreement with PeopleFund that will provide $845,000 in COVID-19 relief loans.
