U.S. Postal Service customers can purchase products and services online or through their mail carrier during the pandemic without leaving home.
On a computer, customers can go to the Postal Store on usps.com and choose the amount of stamps needed. The USPS will deliver them to your home, according to a news release from the postal service.
Customers can also arrange for shipping boxes and to have the package picked up to be mailed.
People who do not have a computer can call the post office or their mail carrier and ask for service assistance.
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses, and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations, according to the news release.
