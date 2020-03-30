COVID-19
The Victoria County Public Health Department announced there was a possibility of exposure to the new coronavirus for people who visited Heaven's Gate Funeral Home on Friday as well as Resurrection Cemetery on Saturday between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The risk of contracting the virus from these exposures is low, according to a news from the health department. Isolation is not required for anyone who does not have symptoms.

Victoria County has had nine confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of Monday afternoon.

If you believe you have been exposed, monitor yourself closely for symptoms including fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath for 14 days after the exposure. If you experience any of these symptoms and do not need urgent medical attention, isolate at home and contact your health care provider.

Health department officials have been in contact with both facilities and have been advised that they have conducted a thorough cleaning to limit any further spread of the illness.

The health department is identifying any close contacts of the nine confirmed patients while sick, so they can be isolated and monitored for symptoms and quickly tested, if needed, according to the news release.

