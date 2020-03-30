Victoria resident Ken Ratliff said he is worried about the new coronavirus, but he is not worried about visiting his longtime friend’s Placedo gas station.
That gas station, Joe’s Fina Mart, was identified by Victoria County public health officials on Sunday as a potential point of exposure for the new coronavirus.
That exposure occurred between 3-4:30 p.m. March 20.
Owner Joe Canales, 69, said he has owned the gas station for about 28 years. In that time, he said he has been come to be known by many as “Joe Fina.”
“Have a good one, Joe” said Ratliff, 68, after a visit to the highway gas station and convenience store at 15265 U.S. 87.
“I’ve known Joe for 30 years, and he has always kept a clean and healthy place,” Ratliff said. “People come in all the time. I don’t feel like I’ll get sick or ill from visiting here.”
Canales said business at the gas station has not changed much since the public announcement, but he has noticed a steep decline since the pandemic came to Texas.
With nine people now confirmed in Victoria County to have COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, public health officials have identified several locations as potential places for viral exposure.
On March 19 and 20, people may have been exposed to the new coronavirus at LoanMax Title Loans, 3201 N. Navarro St.
On March 21, people may have been exposed while visiting the Sprint Store, 6203 N. Navarro St.
Both businesses were closed Monday.
On Friday, there was a risk of exposure at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 412 N. Main St.
On Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., there was a risk of exposure at Resurrection Cemetery, 1009 E. Mockingbird Lane.
Public health officials have described the risk of contracting the new coronavirus there and then as low, according to a county news release.
“Health department officials have been in contact with both of these facilities and have been advised that they have conducted a thorough cleaning to limit any further spread of the illness,” according to the release. “Isolation is not required for anyone who visited unless they exhibit symptoms.”
At Canalas' gas station, Ratliff, who was with his 7-year-old grandson, chatted for a bit with Canales before leaving with a filled gas tank, sodas and snacks.
It was like one of countless other regular visits Ratliff has made since Canales opened the store.
“He’s made the necessary changes,” said Ratliff. “I’ve seen him spray the door handles, the restroom, the pumps’ handles.”
Standing at the register, Canales pulled out a spray bottle of water and bleach, wiping the counter down after Ratliff left.
Although Canales said he has not done any deep cleaning since learning his gas station may have been exposed about a week ago, he said he thinks the location is safe to visit.
After all, Canales said, the station has managed during previous flu seasons, he said, adding he was not worried much about the risk to future customers in part because most do not linger long.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the new coronavirus can survive for hours and perhaps days on some surfaces.
Canales said he does not know who might have exposed the gas station to the new coronavirus.
But he wishes public health officials had told him who it was so he could better understand the severity of risk there.
After public health officials identified the gas station as a potential point of exposure, phone calls began pouring into the business, Canales said.
Most of the calls, he said, were to ask about Canales’ health.
As of Monday, the owner said he was feeling well and showing no symptoms.
“That phone has been ringing all morning long,” he said, adding, “My wife called me 10 times yesterday.”
