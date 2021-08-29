Victoria County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the the proposed budget and tax rate for fiscal year 2022 during Monday’s meeting.
Commissioners have proposed a nearly $64 million budget for the county, which is an increase of nearly $1 million from last year’s budget. The largest increase is within the Sheriff’s Office’s budget, which is set to expand by nearly $1 million.
The county is also expected to see an increase of over $2 million in revenue from property taxes this year. Commissioners have proposed a tax rate of 39.59 cents per $100 of assessed taxable valuation, which is the same tax rate the county has had since 2016.
Commissioners will also hear updates related to ongoing public safety concerns, including COVID-19, border control, and hurricane preparedness.
Thursday, local health officials and hospital CEOs held a news conference to update the public on the current increase of COVID-19 cases in the area.
Over the past seven days the county has seen more than 60 new cases per day, which is about a tenfold increase from what the county was seeing in June, said David Gonzales, the county’s public health director. As of Thursday, patients with COVID-19 made up roughly 30% of all hospitalizations in trauma service area S, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. That same day, only one ICU bed was available for the six county region.
Border crossings in Texas have also surged in recent months. They reached a 21-year high in July when 212,672 encounters were reported by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.
Hurricane Ida formed in the Gulf of Mexico this past week. {a href=”https://www.victoriaadvocate.com/news/weather/thunderstorms-expected-friday-tropical-storm-heads-toward-louisiana/article_1bb990ce-0740-11ec-b18e-1b47fef9a75d.html?fbclid=IwAR2jjdsHfZ83E8S4nZLUFNnwNBd5mxlHSZ2IsDk5JMW94gNA3oAoepSU7QM#utm_campaign=blox&utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social” target=”_blank”}As of Sunday{/a}, the hurricane made landfall in southeastern Louisiana, at New Orleans. It was expected to move north through Louisiana before turning to the east. The Crossroads is not expected to impacted by the storm.
