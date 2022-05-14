A: Yes, the at-home tests are suppressing the true case count of COVID-19, and while that may have been a concern in the past, it's not nearly as much as one in the current pandemic environment, said Dr. John McNeil, Victoria County Public Health Department public health authority.
Right now, the true case count of people with COVID-19 is suppressed because home tests have become more readily accessible, McNeil said.
"I can't tell you how many patients that have told me they tested themselves at home for COVID-19, were positive, stayed home and then went back to work," McNeil said.
Although earlier in the pandemic missing those data points would have been difficult for the health care community, the evolution of treatments and the understanding of the virus has made it to where the suppression of total case count numbers is less of a concern, he said.
The number that is more of a primary concern is number of patients who are hospitalized and who are dying of COVID-19, particularly for hospitals.
"Someone who dies from COVID-19 is not likely to die at home," said McNeil, noting that the data will still see critical patients.
Although over the last few days COVID-19 cases have started to trend upward in the Crossroads and nationally as people become more active with the arrival of a summer that local officials have previously stated will be critical in determining the direction of the handling of the virus, McNeil is cautiously optimistic.
With the omicron variant of COVID-19, hospitalization of patients became much less frequent and necessary compared to previous variants of the disease, McNeil said. With the rise in understanding the virus and more readily available treatments, hospitals are ready to respond should there be a significant surge this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.