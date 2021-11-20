Q: Are Thanksgiving gatherings safe?
A: There are many ways to stay safe from COVID-19 during Thanksgiving gatherings, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Becoming vaccinated is the best way to minimize COVID-19 risk, but there are other ways people keep themselves and those around them safe, according to the CDC.
When around people who are unable to get vaccinated — like children under 5-years-old — you can protect them by getting vaccinated yourself.
If you are not fully vaccinated, it's important to wear a well-fitting mask over your nose and mouth when in public indoor settings, according to the CDC. Even if you are fully vaccinated, you should consider wearing a mask indoors if in a community with substantial or high transmission rates, or if you are going to be around people who are unvaccinated or have weakened immune systems.
However, if you have a child under the age of 2-years-old, you should not put a mask on them.
If a space is crowded or poorly ventilated, it should be avoided.
If you are sick or have COVID-19 symptoms, do not attend a gathering and get a COVID-19 test.
