Q: Are the symptoms of COVID-19 different in children than in adults?
A: No. The symptoms are similar, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Being sick with COVID-19 is similar to having the flu, for most people, according to the CDC. Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and difficulty breathing. For others, the symptoms cause more serious problems.
The CDC recommends that anyone 2 years and older wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people they do not live with. Children under 2 years old should not wear face coverings because of the danger of suffocation, according to the CDC.
An ordinance by Gov. Greg Abbott requires children 10 years and older to wear face coverings in public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.