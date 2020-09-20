Q: Are there updates to research on the coronavirus’s isolation periods and potential for reinfection?
A: As the pandemic evolves our way of life, so does the information we know about COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still working to learn more about coronaviruses and COVID-19. In a Sept. 10 update, the CDC said it had limited information about reinfections, including some new research that might help people who tested positive return to their normal lives more quickly.
People infected by the coronavirus appear to become susceptible again at about 90 days after testing positive, according to recent updates to research coordinated by the CDC with 15 universities around the world. However, it’s unclear whether a person can be reinfected by the coronavirus, and to date no one has confirmed to have been, according to the CDC.
If the person tests positive and remains asymptomatic for 90 days, then retesting is unlikely to yield any useful information.
If a person becomes symptomatic during the same 90-day period and an evaluation fails to identify a disease other than the coronavirus, then it is suggested the person consult with an infectious disease expert.
Isolation may be warranted during this evaluation period.
It is possible to keep testing positive for up to three months after an initial positive test yet not be infectious to others, according to a CDC news release.
There is no indication that an asymptomatic person who continually tests positive months after contracting the disease is immune.
Other information recently released by the CDC showed the amount of live virus in the nose and throat decreases significantly soon after COVID-19 symptoms develop.
Data used for the studies by the CDC included adults but not children or infants. The CDC and other research institutions are still conducting research to learn more about coronaviruses and COVID-19.
