Q: Can children spread COVID-19?
A: Yes.
Children 10 years and older have shown to spread the coronavirus at the same rate as adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A contract tracing study showed children 0-9 years old spread the virus at a slower rate though, according to the CDC.
Public Health Authority Dr. John McNeil referenced the study for one of the reasons he decided to move schools to online only until after Sept. 7.
