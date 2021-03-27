Q: Can I choose which COVID-19 vaccine I get?
A: Almost all public health experts recommend getting the first COVID-19 vaccine that is made available to you. There are three vaccines currently approved for emergency use in the U.S.: the Moderna vaccine, the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine. In clinical trials, all three vaccines were 100% effective at preventing death from COVID-19.
Typically, if you go to a pharmacy or a vaccine clinic, they will only have one type of vaccine in stock. So, for example, if you schedule an appointment at a vaccine clinic, you would not be able to request a Johnson & Johnson vaccine over a Moderna vaccine once you got there.
If your doctor specifically recommends one vaccine based on your medical history, you can seek out that vaccination by looking for vaccine providers that are currently distributing that type. The state health department’s website has a map of different vaccine providers in the state, but you should call ahead to confirm that the information is accurate.
Most people with allergies should be fine to receive any of the three vaccines currently available, according to the Allergy and Asthma Network. The network recommends that anyone with a history of anaphylaxis or nonsevere immediate allergic reactions to other vaccines consult with their doctor before getting one.
