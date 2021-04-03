Q: Can I donate blood after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine?
A: Yes. Usually, you won't have to wait at all to donate blood after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as long as you are symptom-free and feeling healthy and well, according to the American Red Cross. You do, however, need to know the name of the manufacturer of the COVID-19 vaccine you received before you donate. There are three vaccines currently approved for emergency use in the U.S. — Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. If you don't remember which vaccine you received, you'll have to wait two weeks from the date of your vaccination before donating.
For all three of the vaccines currently approved in the U.S., there is no deferral time between the time of vaccination and the time of donating blood, as long as you are feeling healthy and well, according to the Red Cross.
