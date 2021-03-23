Q: Can I get vaccine if I have a current infection?
A: No. If you have a current infection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, you should wait to get the vaccine until after you have recovered from your illness and are safe to leave isolation, according the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People who are currently infected with the virus should stay home no matter what to prevent others from getting exposed to the virus and getting sick.
For most adults who have mild or moderate COVID-19, you can end isolation 10 days after your symptoms began and after your fever has dropped for at least 24 hours without the improvement of other symptoms, according to the CDC. If you had no symptoms, you should wait for 10 days after your positive viral test.
If you’ve recovered from COVID-19 and have no current symptoms, experts do recommend you get the COVID-19 vaccine, because it’s not clear how long immunity will last for people who have recovered from the virus.
