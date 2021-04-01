Q: Can I still spread the coronavirus after I’m vaccinated?
A: The risk is reportedly low, but it is possible that people can spread the respiratory disease after they have been vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
While vaccinated people likely will not get sick, they could still get infected without showing any symptoms. The vaccine would likely lower the chances of those people spreading the virus further, according to experts who interviewed with the Associated Press.
The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are highly effective at preventing people from getting seriously sick with COVID-19, and people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic, according to the CDC.
CDC guidance recommends people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 continue taking precautions in public places, including wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.
