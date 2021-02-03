Q: Can my child spend time with older adults, people with chronic medical conditions?
A: Older adults and people who have certain underlying medical conditions are at an increased risk for getting sick from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
If you live with people at increased risk, parents should consider separating children from them, according to the CDC. This is best if the child has frequent interactions with people outside the home.
Parents should consider postposing visits or trips to see grandparents, older family member or other family members with underlying conditions, according to the CDC.
If visiting a grandparent or family member, children should stay at least 6 feet away. Everyone should wear a mask, as well, according to the CDC. Masks should not be worn by children younger than 2 years old.
