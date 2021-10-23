Q: Who is eligible to get a COVID-19 booster shot?
A: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded the use of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses.
Nearly 100 million people nationwide were made eligible to receive booster shots after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized extra doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines Thursday.
A single booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may be administered at least six months after completion or after two doses to people 65 years of age or older, 18 to 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19, and 18 through 64 years of age with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to the coronavirus.
A single booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be administered at least two months after completion of the first dose to people 18 and older.
The new guidance also defines the brands of vaccine boosters as heterologous, or able to be used interchangeably.
Pfizer boosters began last month and may be administered at least six months after completion of the first two doses to people 18 to 64 years of age with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to the coronavirus.
People 18 years or older who live in long-term care settings, have underlying medical conditions or work or live in high-risk settings could be eligible for the boosters.
Examples of those at higher risk of infection at work include health care workers, first responders, education staff, food and agriculture workers, manufacturing workers, corrections workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, public transit workers and grocery store workers, according to the guidance.
