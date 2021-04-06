Q: Do I need health insurance to get vaccine?
A: No. Everyone is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine regardless of whether or what type of insurance they have. No one is supposed to be charged for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CARES Act.
Some vaccine providers (usually large pharmacy chains) might ask for your insurance so they can bill your insurance provider for the administrative costs of the vaccine. That covers the time of the health care worker who gives you the vaccine.
But no patient should be paying for either the COVID-19 shot or the administration of the shot directly.
If you don’t have insurance, a vaccine provider might ask for you to provide either an ID or a Social Security number, although you should not be required to provide those if you don’t have them.
Not all vaccine providers will ask for insurance. Victoria’s vaccine hub, for example, does not ask patients who have insurance to bring proof of coverage with them.
