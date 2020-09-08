Q: Do kids have to wear masks in school?
A: Yes.
The Texas Education Agency requires that all people on campus over the age of 10 years old must wear a facial covering.
The agency’s guideline follows Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, which requires anyone over 10 years old while in a public space.
Some campuses and districts require all of its students to wear masks during the school day though. Others have placed a grade level requirement for students to need a face mask. Students, parents and faculty should check in with their campuses to know its specific mask guidelines.
Masks should not be placed on children under 2 years old, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The consistent use of masks may be challenging for some students who are younger in early elementary school or those with special education or healthcare needs, according to the CDC.
There are clear masks that have been created to help those special needs. Clear masks are not face shields and the CDC does not recommend the use of face shields for normal everyday activity or as a substitute for masks.
