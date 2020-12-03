Q: Have the quarantine guidelines after exposure to COVID-19 changed?
A: Yes, a little. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that it was updating its recommendations for quarantine after someone has been exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19. CDC still recommends a quarantine period of 14 days as the safest option for reducing the chance of spreading the virus. Quarantines are an essential public health tool in the COVID-19 pandemic because between 20 % and 40% of people infected with the virus will show few or no symptoms at all, and so may unwittingly spread the virus to other people while thinking they are healthy, according to the CDC. That's why quarantines are recommended, so that there's little chance that an exposed person could transmit the virus to others.
The CDC offered two alternatives to the standard 14-day quarantine in updated guidance Wednesday. One shorter option is to end quarantine after 10 days if no symptoms have been observed in the time since the person was exposed to the virus. A second option would be to end quarantine after seven days if the person has no symptoms and if they receive a negative diagnostic test. The test would need to be taken in the last 48 hours of the seven day quarantine.
The CDC clarified that 14 days of quarantine is still the safest option if you've been exposed to the virus. But these shorter quarantine options might make it easier for people who can't work from home to comply with the quarantine recommendations.
“We can safely reduce the length of quarantine, but accepting that there is a small residual risk that a person who is leaving quarantine early could transmit to someone else if they became infected,” said Dr. John Brooks, the chief medical officer for the COVID-19 response at the CDC, in a media briefing Wednesday.
