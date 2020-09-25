Q: How are schools reporting COVID-19 cases?
A: Texas schools report any positive COVID-19 cases to the Texas Education Agency and the Department of State Health Services.
District superintendents must fill out an online form once a week about the cases the district has seen. That data is then displayed for the public at the DSHS website.
The only cases that must be reported are students, staff, faculty or visitors who tested positive after being on one of the district’s campuses. If a staff member tested positive but only visited the district’s administration building, that case will not need to be reported through TEA and DSHS, according to TEA’s Case Reporting Instructions and Frequently asked questions.
Bus drivers who also test positive will need to be reported because for reporting purposes the bus is considered on campus, according to TEA.
The positive cases also need to be reported to local health authorities, according to TEA.
School officials must report cases to families whose child came in close contact with a person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Some Crossroads districts have also created COVID-19 sites to track cases in their schools. For example, Victoria school district created a COVID center where each campus case is listed.
