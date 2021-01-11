Q: How can I improve ventilation in my home?
A: As the cold winter weather continues, more Victoria residents are spending time indoors and less time socializing outside. Staying home only with members of your household is still the best way to keep SARS-CoV-2 out of your home, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But if a visitor does need to enter your home, improving air flow inside is a good idea, along with other steps like maintaining a physical distance of 6 feet and wearing masks.
According to the CDC, here are several steps to improve ventilation in your home:
1. Bring as much fresh air into your home as possible. If it’s safe to do so, open windows and doors.
2. Filter the air in your home. If you have a central heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, make sure to change the filters at least every three months.
3. Turn on the exhaust fan in your bathroom and kitchen.
4. Use fans to improve air flow.
Most importantly, though, residents should remember that the more people inside your home and the longer they stay, the higher the risk of spreading the virus. For more information, visit the CDC’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.