Q: How can K-12 schools prepare for going back to in-person instruction?
A: Schools can prepare to reopen by preparing for possible COVID-19 cases and plan for social distancing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC released updated guidelines to reopening schools during the pandemic late last week. Within the guidelines, it suggests school administrators coordinate with local public health officials regarding community spread of the virus.
School officials should implement physical distancing within buses, classrooms and other school areas, promote health hygiene habits and regularly disinfect surfaces, according to the CDC. Face masks, staggered student schedules and planning for staff and teacher absences are also encouraged.
Groups of students can also be places in “pods” with teachers where they stay within the same group during the school day to limit exposure to the virus, according to the latest CDC guidelines.
For secondary students, districts can create block schedules to limit contact.
Online options also need to be created for those who need to stay home, according to the CDC.
One of the main things to consider is community transmission of the virus.
If there is no community transmission then opening schools with CDC guidelines would be safe, but the safety decreases as community transmission increases, according to the CDC.
If there is substantial or uncontrolled community transmission, then administrators need to work with their local health officials on whether schools should remain open for in-person instruction.
If community transmission cannot be decreased, school closure is an “important consideration,” according to the CDC.
Local health official Dr. John McNeil implemented an order, which requires Victoria County schools to close brick and mortar buildings and move to online instruction until after Sept. 7. McNeil said during a news briefing last week the decision was made because of the widespread community transmission of the virus.
