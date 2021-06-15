Q: How can my business host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic?
A: The Victoria County Public Health Department has partnered with the Department of State Health Services — Health Services Region 8 to offer mobile COVID-19 clinics to businesses interested in hosting a vaccine event on site.
Any business in Victoria County that has at least 25 interested individuals can sign up to host a clinic. Interested individuals can be employees, family members, customers or others.
However, if fewer than 25 participates actually show up to the clinic, the business will not be penalized in any way, said Maggie Dick, coordinator with the Department of State Health Services. There is also no cost to interested businesses to host the clinics.
“The entire effort is a public health initiative to get as many of our citizens vaccinated as possible and assist businesses in getting their people back to work,” said Dick.
Dick said when interested businesses call, she’ll talk with them about their space and what time and day works best for them. They’re currently able to offer the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and try to accommodate each business’ preference, she added.
If businesses choose a vaccine that requires a second dose, they will return to host the second clinic, she said.
We really try to make the entire process as convenient as possible for businesses, Dick said.
Those interested in hosting a clinic should contact Dick with the Department of State Health Services at 210-262-7030 or email her at maggie.dick@dshs.texas.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.