Q: How did Pfizer determine its vaccine is 90% effective?
Pfizer, an international biopharmaceutical company based in New York, announced Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 90% effective in protecting a person with no prior exposure to the disease.
According to a Pfizer news release, the 90% figure comes from a trial involving nearly 44,000 participates that began in late July. Half of the group was given the vaccine, and the other half was given a placebo.
As of Monday, the day of the news release, 94 people in the trial had contracted COVID-19. An independent data monitoring committee analyzed Pfizer's data and determined that the vaccine is 90% effective in protecting recipients.
While this figure far surpasses the 50% benchmark set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization, many researchers — like Jesse Goodman, a professor of medicine and infectious diseases at Georgetown University who spoke with The New York Times — are waiting for more data and proof of long-term results to say anything definitive.
It is important to also note this figure has only come from Pfizer in a news release, as peer-reviewed medical journals have not gotten to review the practices and data at this time. Per the news release, the next phase will see results submitted for peer review.
The trial with continue until there have been 164 confirmed cases of COVID-19. At that time, an independent body will analyze the data and conclusively determine the vaccine's efficacy.
