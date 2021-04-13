Q: How do federal regulators monitor vaccine safety?
A: After a vaccine has been approved for use, federal regulators continue to review data from throughout the country.
One of the major ways the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration monitor vaccine safety is through the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, which allows patients to report any adverse events that occur after they receive a vaccine. Anyone can make a report to VAERS, and there are certain events that health care providers are required by law to report to the system.
Before vaccines are approved to be used among the general public, researchers rigorously review vaccine data in a clinical trial. But the rarest side effects are unlikely to surface in a clinical trial, because such trials usually only involve about 40,000 people.
“While clinical trials provide important information on vaccine safety, the data are somewhat limited because of the relatively small number (hundreds to thousands) of study participants,” according to the CDC. “Rare side effects and delayed reactions might not be evident until the vaccine is administered to millions of people.”
If federal regulators notice “an unusually high numbers of reports of an adverse event after a particular vaccine or a new pattern of adverse events,” they can investigate whether the event is caused by or related to the vaccine itself, or just a random coincidence.
