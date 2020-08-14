Q: How do I know how long to quarantine for?
A: Throughout the pandemic, people have heard the words quarantine and isolation a lot. Technically, they have subtly different meanings. People can be asked or told to quarantine if they have potentially been exposed to the coronavirus by being in close contact with someone who is currently sick with COVID-19. So, for example, if you get dinner with a friend who later tests positive for the virus, you might need to quarantine depending on when your friend tested positive.
People who are confirmed or suspected to be infected with the virus are asked to isolate themselves so they do no transmit the disease to others. So if you are sick, you should isolate yourself as much as possible from others, including those in your own household.
If you have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, you should quarantine for 14 days. Begin your quarantine the day after you have close contact with the person, if possible, and wait for 14 full days before ending quarantine.
Close contact includes situations like: you were within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for 15 minutes or more; you provided care at home to someone with COVID-19; who had direct physical contact (like hugging or kissing) with the person; you share eating or drinking utensils with the person; the person sneezed, coughed or otherwise got respiratory droplets on you, according to the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention.
However, the CDC recently updated its quarantine guidance, so if you have already had COVID-19 and, after recovering, are again exposed to someone with the disease, the agency says you don’t need to quarantine if you have had COVID-19 in the past three months.
While you are quarantining, you should stay home for 14 days after your last contact with a person who has COVID-19, according to the CDC. You should watch yourself for symptoms like fever, cough and shortness of breath, and you should stay away from others as much as possible, especially those who are at higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19.
You can read the CDC’s guidelines for how to quarantine for the following scenarios:
- Close contact with someone who has COVID-19—will not have further close contact.
- Close contact with someone who has COVID-19—live with the person but can avoid further close contact.
- Under quarantine and had additional close contact with someone who has COVID-19.
- Live with someone who has COVID-19 and cannot avoid continued close contact.
