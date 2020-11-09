Q: How do schools decide when to close during a pandemic?
A: It’s all about the percentages of those infected or those who came in close contact with the virus at a given campus.
Victoria school officials determine when to close a school depending on the percentage of students OR staff that have been affected by the virus at a given campus. If that percentage nears 15-20%, district officials look at closing that campus.
Last week, Torres and DeLeon elementary schools closed because about 20% of their staffers either tested positive or came in close contact with COVID-19. The percentage was only among staffers, but the need for substitute teachers forced students and staff home for two weeks of remote learning.
While at school, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends those on campus wear face coverings, wash their hands regularly and social distance to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
The CDC states that short-term school closures can give time for potentially exposed people to develop symptoms before returning to campus.
