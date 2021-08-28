Q: How do we know that the COVID-19 delta variant is in the Crossroads?
A: Identification of specific variants is done on a statewide and nationwide level, said David Gonzales, the Victoria County public health director.
Detecting a specific variant of COVID-19 requires a special type of test called genomic sequencing. Due to the sheer number of COVID-19 cases, this type of test is not done on all viral samples. Instead, the Texas Department of State Health Services collects samples from labs across the state and performs genomic sequencing on them, said Gonzales.
Locally, labs don't test for the delta variant, said Gonzales, so the county works under the assumption that they are seeing similar numbers of delta variant cases as the rest of the state. He said currently more than 90% of all new cases across the state are the delta variant.
"We don't know specifically each case if it is a delta variant or not," said Gonzales. "The thing is, the way you protect yourself from it is all the same regardless of variant, so it doesn't really change our strategy at all."
The delta variant appears to be worse than other strains, according to the Department of State Health Services. It is more contagious than previous variants and may put infected people at higher risk of hospitalization. However, studies have shown that the currently available vaccines are effective against disease and hospitalization caused by the delta variant, according to the state health department's website.
As of Thursday, roughly 87% of all new cases in Victoria County were in unvaccinated people, according to the county's public health department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.