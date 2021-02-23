Q: How does the U.S. compare in its vaccine rollout compared to other countries?
A: Of large countries, Israel has fully vaccinated a larger portion of its population than any other large nation, according to the international vaccination tracker from Johns Hopkins University.
Israel has fully vaccinated 3,075,669 people, or about 34.6% of its population, of Tuesday. The U.S. has vaccinated almost 19.9 million people, or about 6% of the country’s total population, as of Tuesday.
According to the John Hopkins list, the U.S. ranks second, just behind Israel, in percentage of population vaccinated among large nations with about 19 million fully people vaccinated.
That accounts for about 6% of the nation’s population.
