Q: How many cases of emerging COVID-19 variants are there in Texas?
A: In Texas, 60 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that was first identified in the United Kingdom have been confirmed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One case of the B.1.351 variant, first identified in South Africa, has also been confirmed.
But it is not possible to know just how many variant cases are circulating in the state.
A regular COVID-19 test won’t tell scientists what strain of the virus a person has. Identifying the strain requires additional testing.
Variant cases are confirmed through genetic sequencing of SARS-CoV-2-positive specimens, so these variant cases reported by the CDC represent the variant cases confirmed out of specimens that were analyzed, the federal agency says.
