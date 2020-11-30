Q: How many children have died from COVID-19 in Texas?
A: Most children who become infected with the coronavirus suffer minor symptoms from the disease or experience no symptoms at all, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Some children, however, can become severely ill from the virus and may require hospitalization, intensive care or a ventilator to help them breathe.
Babies under 1 year old and children with specific underlying conditions are more likely to have severe illness from COVID-19 than their peers.
Those underlying conditions include asthma or chronic lung disease, diabetes, genetic, neurological or metabolic conditions, heart disease since birth, immunosuppression and obesity, the CDC said.
In rare cases, children can die from coronavirus complications.
As of Friday, 34 or 0.16% of the 21,207 Texas residents who died from COVID-19 complications were 19 years old or younger, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services.
Of those 34 people, four were less than 1 year old, eight were 1-9 years old and 22 were 10-19 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.