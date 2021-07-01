Q: How many COVID-19 vaccines has the U.S. given other countries?
A: President Joe Biden fell short of his goal to deliver 80 million doses of excess coronavirus vaccines to other countries by the end of June.
Biden’s administration has announced that about 50 countries and entities will share the vaccine doses, and said that they would be distributed by the end of June. But the U.S. had shipped fewer than 24 million doses to 10 countries as of Wednesday, according to the Associated Press’s count.
Staff said a lack of doses isn’t the problem, but rather legal requirements, health codes, custom clearances, cold-storage chains, language barriers and delivery programs, according to an Associated Press report.
The White House said about 40 million more doses are expected to be shipped by the end of the week, according to the report.
