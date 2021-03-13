Q: How many doses of the COVID-19 vaccine does Texas get each week?
A: The amount of COVID-19 vaccine that the state receives from the federal government changes each week but has been mostly on an upward trend since vaccine distribution began in December.
Starting Monday, more than 800,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be shipped to vaccine providers throughout the state, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. That includes 656,810 doses that have been allocated to providers by the state’s health department, including 2,000 doses that were allocated to Victoria’s vaccine hub.
Another 200,000 first doses will be sent to certain pharmacies and other providers that are receiving vaccines directly from the federal government.
The 800,000 doses being distributed the week of March 15 is a decrease from the week before, when 1 million first doses were distributed throughout the state. The dip is partially due to a decrease in the number of Johnson & Johnson vaccines available, said Imelda Garcia, head of the state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel, during a Thursday news briefing.
“The federal government has sent out all the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that had been manufactured this week, so states are getting a lot less J&J” the week of March 15, Garcia said.
In addition, the three federally-supported mass vaccination clinics in Houston, Dallas, and Arlington have finished distributing first doses and are now distributing second doses.
The amount of vaccine allocated to Texas each week is expected to steadily increase as more vaccines are manufactured.
