Q: How many of the people hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated?
A: As of Thursday, none of the people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Victoria County were completely vaccinated and boosted, said David Gonzales, Victoria County Public Health Department director.
Among those hospitalizations, only 25% had received their primary series of COVID-19 vaccinations, Gonzales said.
Over the last couple of weeks, COVID-19 cases have surged in the Crossroads with hospitalization numbers being in the teens and twenties, according to the state's COVID-19 database.
However, while cases are on the rise to a point Victoria County and every other county in crossroads except Matagorda is considered to have high COVID-19 Community Levels by the CDC, the most serious cases are still those that haven't been vaccinated, Gonzales said.
By CDC standards, every Crossroads county except for Matagorda County is considered to have high COVID-19 community levels. The CDC determines community levels by examining the number of hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.
The most serious cases in the region are among those who are unvaccinated, Gonzales said.
"We're seeing that the vaccines are still doing their job and doing what they are designed for," he said. "Now obviously over time, we've found that the first series of shots that the efficacy wears off over time."
Gonzales added that's one reason COVID-19 boosters remain necessary.
Despite the small sample size in Victoria County, the absence of completely vaccinated and boosted hospital patients locally reflects vaccines' effectiveness in preventing severe illness of COVID-19, Gonzales said.
If a person's primary care doctor recommends getting a booster, Gonzales encouraged those people to do so to increase their protection from the virus because the initial vaccination immunity can wane, he said.
