Q: How many Texans are in the priority groups to get vaccine?
A: The first Americans began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, and the plans developed by state and the federal governments thus far have prioritized giving the limited early doses of the vaccines to health care workers who are caring for patients and to residents of long-term care facilities, like nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities.
In Texas, where there are almost 21 million adults who will eventually have the option to receive the vaccine, there are more than 1.2 million health care workers with direct patient contact, according to an estimate by the Kaiser Family Foundation. There are 90,700 residents of nursing facilities in Texas who are also in the first priority group to receive vaccines, according to the analysis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.