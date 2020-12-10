Q: How much will the vaccine cost for insured and uninsured people?
A: For individual patients, there should be no cost for COVID-19 vaccines distributed by the federal government, according to current plans.
"Few things in health policy are simple, but in the case of the COVID-19 vaccine, there is a very simple take home message," said Karyn Schwartz, a senior fellow with the Kaiser Family Foundation. "No one going to get the vaccine will be charged for the vaccine or its administration, no matter what type of insurance they have or whether they have insurance at all."
This is in large part because the federal government has already paid for millions initial doses of the vaccine, meaning that the providers who distribute the vaccine will get it free of cost, and thus are not allowed to charge patients, Schwartz said during a briefing about the vaccine rollout. Vaccines will also be free because of "changes made by Congress and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to the laws and regulations that typically govern insurance coverage for vaccines," according to a vaccine brief that Schwartz co-authored.
For the one out of every five Texans who don't have health insurance, vaccines will be free.
"They can't be turned away or charged anything for the vaccine administration," Schwartz said during a webinar on COVID vaccines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.