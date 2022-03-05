A: People don't have to do much outside what they are already doing to protect themselves. Just follow your own common sense, said David Gonzales, Victoria County public health director.
As of Saturday afternoon, the nine county area of the Crossroads, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, Matagorda, Refugio, Victoria and Wharton counties, is graded as either low or medium risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website.
People in counties that are graded low risk, such as DeWitt, Jackson, Lavaca, Refugio and Victoria counties, are recommended to stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines and get tested should they experience any symptoms.
In counties that are graded medium risk, such as Calhoun, Goliad, Matagorda and Wharton counties, it is recommended those at high risk of severe illness talk with their health care provider on whether they need to wear a mask or take other precautions on top of the recommendations applied to low-risk counties.
People with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask, according to the CDC's recommendations.
High congregation settings such as schools, correction facilities, homeless shelters, etc. are encouraged to take additional prevention measures such as physical distancing and contact tracing. Should there be an outbreak in these settings, but not in the community, they can take additional precautions, according to the CDC.
The CDC has shifted how they grade risk levels from the number of cases to focus on metrics that measure strain on the local hospital systems.
These metrics include new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population over seven days, percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients over a seven-day average and new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 over seven days.
The new metrics will be beneficial, Gonzales said. They take a broader view of the situation in a community, rather than just the number of cases, Gonzales said.
The change comes as allergy season is starting to take hold for many, which can cause some symptoms that are similar to COVID-19.
Gonzales encourages everyone to to use their own judgement and common sense when it comes to masks.
If you are feeling symptoms, whether it's allergies or not, get tested and wear a mask, he said. If you aren't feeling well, don't go anywhere if you don't have to, and if you do, wear a mask, particularly in public crowded areas.
"Just because the CDC changed its guidelines, doesn't mean COVID has gone away," Gonzales said. "Just use your common sense when making decisions about your health."
