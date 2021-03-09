Q: I’m fully vaccinated, what now?
A: On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidance on what’s next for people who have been fully vaccinated.
First, it’s important to note that you aren’t protected the moment you get the shot. For the COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna, you are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving your second dose. For Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine, which requires just one dose, you are fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the shot. So basically, you’ll be fully vaccinated two weeks after you’ve received the final dose in the vaccine regimen, which varies depending on which vaccine you get.
Once you are fully vaccinated, the CDC said it is safe to gather indoors with unvaccinated people from one household, unless anyone in that household has an increased risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19. So, for example, that means that grandparents who have been fully vaccinated can safely visit with their kids and grandchildren indoors.
Fully vaccinated adults can also safely gather in small groups indoors without masks, according to the latest CDC guidelines.
But until more people are vaccinated, gathering in large groups, especially without masks, is still discouraged, and you should still wear masks when in public where there are lots of people who haven’t been vaccinated.
The guidance about what’s safe to do could still change as more adults are vaccinated. Data from clinical trials shows that all three vaccines currently being distributed in the U.S. are very effective at preventing serious illness from the virus. In clinical trials for all three vaccines, none of the participants who were vaccinated were hospitalized with or died from COVID-19.
What’s less clear is how vaccines affect transmission, or, in other words, if you can still pass the SARS-CoV-2 virus to unvaccinated people even after you yourself have received the vaccines. Early evidence and anecdotal reports suggest that the vaccines do work well in stopping the spread of the virus itself.
