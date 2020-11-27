Q: If I came in close contact with COVID-19, should I be tested for the virus?
A: If a person came in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, they should be tested, even if the person has no symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While waiting for your COVID-19 test results, the person should stay home away from others and monitor their symptoms, according to the CDC.
If the test comes back positive, the person should stay home and self-solate away from others.
