Q: If I had already had COVID-19 and recovered, do I still need to get vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine?
A: There is not enough information on whether they are protected from getting COVID-19 again after first being infected, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
Early evidence shows natural immunity from COVID-19 may not last long, according to the CDC. Although, more studies are needed to better understand it.
The CDC recommends people continue to socially distance and wear face masks.
