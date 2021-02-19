Q: If I have an underlying condition, can I receive the COVID-19 vaccine?
A: People with underlying medical conditions can receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
People with underlying conditions should avoid the vaccine if they have not had an immediate or severe allergic reaction to the vaccine or any of its ingredients, according to the CDC.
Vaccination is an important consideration for adults of any age with certain underlying medical conditions because they are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
