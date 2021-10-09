Q: If I’ve just gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, can I get a flu shot?
A: Yes. You can even get both shots during the same visit to the doctor or pharmacy if you would like to.
“There is no wait period in between,” said Keisha Whitman, a registered nurse at Cuero Regional Hospital who specializes in infection prevention. “If you have an opportunity to get both on the same day, do it to save an extra trip.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention originally advised waiting 14 days between getting a COVID-19 vaccine and a flu shot when the COVID-19 vaccines were first being rolled out, according to the Associated Press. But it later withdrew that recommendation and said waiting is unnecessary.
Anyone ages 6 months and up is eligible for the flu vaccine, and it is available at multiple locations in Victoria including the Victoria County Public Health Department, which is offering the flu shots on Tuesday and Thursday mornings as well as Thursday afternoons.
The cost of the shot is typically covered by private insurance as well as Medicaid and Medicare.
